ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

PD: Man hits himself with hammer after 911 call; charged in sex assault of child

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UACX_0juD3eD900

Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic details that may be disturbing for some.

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old, police allege.

Welester Sanchez III was taken into custody Dec. 16 on charges of assaulting a peace officer/judge, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, terroristic threat of family/household, and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

Those charges stem from Dec. 11 when police responded to a domestic disturbance at the 3400 block of N. Mayberry Road in Mission, where officers found Sanchez hitting himself in the head with a hammer, police said.

According to the Mission Police Department, a woman told officers she confronted Sanchez about a sexual assault of a child that occurred on Halloween. At the time of the confrontation, Sanchez got mad and went after the 11-year-old, police said.

Breaking: Sheriff reports shooting outside of Weslaco

The 11-year-old hid in the bathroom and locked the door while the woman was blocking Sanchez, police said.

“Welester was breaking down the door and yelling he was going to hammer a nail into her skull when he gets ahold of her while hitting the door with a hammer,” police stated.

Sanchez eventually broke down the door and went after the 11-year-old while threatening to kill her, police stated. The 11-year-old was able to get away from Sanchez, ran away and went to get help from a neighbor, Mission PD said.

The woman attempted to call 911 but Sanchez grabbed her phone and smashed it, leaving the screen cracked and unable to make calls, according to police.

The 11-year-old got help from a neighbor and was able to make a call to 911, police said.

According to Mission PD, Sanchez was uncooperative with police and did not listen to commands. They arrested Sanchez after using an electronic stun device and then handcuffing him, police said.

Weslaco man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Medical assistance was issued due to Sanchez’s head injuries and the use of the electronic stun device, police said.

After medical assistance, Sanchez was given a cigarette, which he requested to calm down, police said. Sanchez was allowed to sit at the curb to smoke.

According to police, Sanchez then tried to swallow the lit cigarette, despite authorities trying to prevent him from doing so. A police corporal was able to grab Sanchez’s jaw to force the cigarette out but Sanchez bit the corporal’s left thumb, police said.

Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft

Officers were able to get the cigarette and take Sanchez to the Mission City Jail. The corporal went to the hospital and was given antibiotics for the bite.

On Dec. 14, the 11-year-old told investigators Sanchez had sexually assaulted her on Aug. 18 and on Oct. 31, police said.

Sanchez had a total bond of $17,000 but was released due to medical reasons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Eve on charges of DWI and other charges. Roberto Noe Garcia Del Fierro Jr. was charged with DWI, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, hit and run, and accident involving injury, according to police. Del Fierro was driving a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron Co. Sheriff’s Office pushing for jail upgrades

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working on a comprehensive plan regarding much needed upgrades for detention centers. Authorities intend to present this plan to county commissioners. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro made an attempt to escape the Carrizalez Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.  Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says this could […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man dead after auto-pedestrian accident

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening. An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS. Maldonado was crossing FM 88 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff reports shooting outside of Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies are responding to shots being fired in a Weslaco home — and law enforcement has shot the homeowner, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 of Weslaco for a “welfare concern”, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. “Neighbors were concerned for […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Driver has ‘no visible injuries’ after hitting utility pole in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to restore a damaged utility pole after a vehicle accident near Price and Rockwell roads Tuesday in Brownsville. “A vehicle struck a pole and wires were down,” Sgt. Billy Killebrew told ValleyCentral, adding that the person involved showed “no visible injuries [and] was walking around.” The vehicle was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Stolen credit cards used in stores; two arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stealing credit cards from a vehicle and using the cards for purchase at several stores, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Olmito in reference to a burglary of a vehicle […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy