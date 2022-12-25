ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glow-in-the-dark menorah lighting in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a glow-in-the-dark menorah lighting at the Longmeadow Shops on Bliss Road on Sunday.

This event is hosted by the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy. The Jewish community was able to gather and celebrate during this festival of light with a Hanukkah Story walk and the lighting of the glow in the dark menorah. Many people excited to celebrate as a community!

“I am celebrating the last night of Hanukkah with my family and all of my neighbors and friends,” Fran Grosnick from Longmeadow Massachusetts said.

At the lighting, there was music, dreidels, hot cocoa, hot latkes, donuts, and LED menorah and dreidel wristbands. Many saying it was the perfect way to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah

