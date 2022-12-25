TCU arrives in Phoenix for Fiesta Bowl

TCU has arrived in Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl and its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan.

While the two teams do not play until Saturday afternoon, there’s plenty to keep the Horned Frogs busy until kickoff.

And we’re not talking just about practice.

The Horned Frogs will be busy with events away from the field, too.

TCU arrived on Saturday and spent Christmas together on Sunday. Michigan doesn’t arrive until Monday night.

“On behalf of TCU football, we’re excited to be here in Phoenix,” coach Sonny Dykes said upon arrival. “The weather sure is beautiful. We left Fort Worth today (Saturday) and it was about 25 degrees. We’re excited to be here. Looking forward to spending the week out here.”

Senior offensive linemen Wes Harris said he was happy to leave the sub-freezing temperatures of Texas and get to Arizona.

“It’s pretty dang cold back home, so it felt pretty refreshing getting off the plane,” Harris said. “It’s 65 and sunny out here. Like he said, we’re really excited to be here. Excited to go play a team that is as good as Michigan is.”

The Horned Frogs, who have already had 10 practices after losing the Big 12 championship game to Kansas State on Dec. 3, are playing in their first CFP semifinal.

After a 12-1 season, including a perfect 12-0 regular-season Big 12 record, the Horned Frogs are the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan (13-0) is the No. 2 seed. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) meet in the other semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

The winners will play in the championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.