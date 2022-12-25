ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
VALE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Weber reached for a child’s winter coat from a pile in the distribution center at Union Gospel Mission. He took the sleeve of the coat and twisted it and water poured from the coat. This coat, along with dozens of others, were ruined by a Dec. 26 water line break at UGM’s building at 701 E. 8th St.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip. “We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Lead deadwood streets towing city

The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
RAPID CITY, SD
rcgov.org

New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
RAPID CITY, SD
Flying Magazine

Look Out, Rapid City!

It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Big Ol’ Fish-Palmer Ramey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 10 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Palmer Ramey. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Custer plans to use French Creek to discharge wastewater

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays. Although...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As soon as Christmas Day is over, sites to recycle Christmas trees will open. Rapid City opens remote sites for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garland Dec. 6. Make sure the items are cleaned of all ornaments (that includes tinsel) and not in tree bags. No yard waste is allowed at the tree disposal sites.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School

Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Cooking Beef with Eric - Johnny Marzetti’s Pasta and Beef Dish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This easy recipe was once a staple at a restaurant called Marzetti back in 1924. I made a couple of adjustments. First, brown a pound of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease and place in a slow cooker. While the beef is...
kotatv.com

Order early for New Year’s drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no secret Rapid City doesn’t have many options for transportation. The city bus has limited options, few Lyfts available and there’s a shortage of taxis roaming around. We talked with one taxi driver Wednesday who says transportation is hard in the...
KELOLAND TV

More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gamblingnews.com

South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers

This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy