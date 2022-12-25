Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KELOLAND TV
Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Weber reached for a child’s winter coat from a pile in the distribution center at Union Gospel Mission. He took the sleeve of the coat and twisted it and water poured from the coat. This coat, along with dozens of others, were ruined by a Dec. 26 water line break at UGM’s building at 701 E. 8th St.
kotatv.com
Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip. “We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod...
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
rcgov.org
New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport
RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Palmer Ramey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 10 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Palmer Ramey. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Custer plans to use French Creek to discharge wastewater
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
kotatv.com
Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays. Although...
KEVN
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As soon as Christmas Day is over, sites to recycle Christmas trees will open. Rapid City opens remote sites for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garland Dec. 6. Make sure the items are cleaned of all ornaments (that includes tinsel) and not in tree bags. No yard waste is allowed at the tree disposal sites.
dakotafreepress.com
Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School
Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
KELOLAND TV
Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Johnny Marzetti’s Pasta and Beef Dish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This easy recipe was once a staple at a restaurant called Marzetti back in 1924. I made a couple of adjustments. First, brown a pound of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease and place in a slow cooker. While the beef is...
kotatv.com
Order early for New Year’s drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no secret Rapid City doesn’t have many options for transportation. The city bus has limited options, few Lyfts available and there’s a shortage of taxis roaming around. We talked with one taxi driver Wednesday who says transportation is hard in the...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
