Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 25)

Several of Broward County’s top athletes are already putting together solid seasons in multiple winter sports and had notable performances during holiday tournaments and classics.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Gavin Peacock, Monarch, football: Peacock had a sack and forced fumble and multiple tackles on defense for the Broward All-Stars in the second annual Battle for the Crib All-Star game.

▪ Riley Weiss, North Broward Prep, girls’ basketball: Weiss was named the Tournament MVP of the Windermere Prep Invitational, scoring 37 points and recording 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Eagles to a 55-53 overtime win over Cardinal Newman in the final.

North Brow Prep girls’ basketball player Riley Weiss. Photo Courtesy North Broward Prep Basketball

▪ Michael Mocco, Cardinal Gibbons, wrestling: Mocco won Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for the upper weight classes at the Gillis Strong Invitational, leading the Chiefs to a runner-up finish.

▪ Romiana Witiek, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ soccer: Witiek scored twice in a 3-0 victory for the Raiders over Miramar Everglades.

