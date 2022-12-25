Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Surprises Fan with Game-Worn Shoes
A young fan cried after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave him game-worn shoes.
MLB Rumors: These Two Teams Interested In Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer may soon have a new home. The ex-Red Sox first baseman, who was designed for assignment before being released by Boston earlier this month, is drawing interest from the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday. The Red Sox traded for...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
Where NHL Writer Ranks Bruins Winter Classic Jerseys In All-Time List
The Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in what promises to be a festive atmosphere at Fenway Park. This Monday will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic and first since beating the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019. Players always are...
Kings' Malik Monk Questionable Sunday vs. Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings will have to get past the Memphis Grizzlies without one of their key bench players. James Ham tweeted that Malik Monk is questionable for the Western Conference showdown due to a wrist injury. Monk has appeared in 34 games this season, coming off the bench each time....
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents
The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason. Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both first-round selections by the franchise.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Andrew Luck's 2012 NFL draft was filled with big-name QBs and teams hit the jackpot in later rounds
Most of the quarterbacks taken early in the 2012 draft never lived up to the hype, but some teams hit the jackpot in later round.
Bill Belichick on ‘one-game season’ matchup vs. Bills, ‘outstanding’ Patriots’ defensive touchdowns
"There's no 'get it next time.' Next time is next year," Belichick said of the crucial Week 18 game in Buffalo. Bill Belichick paid credit to the effort made across the board by his team in the vital 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. “Everybody just poured everything they...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner
How Patriots’ Undermanned Defense Shut Down Dolphins, Saved Season
FOXBORO, Mass. — It should have been a matchup nightmare for the New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins boast two of the NFL’s best and fastest wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Patriots were preparing to face them without not one, not two, but three of their top cornerbacks.
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
John Calipari goes in-depth on strengths and weaknesses of Kentucky roster
Kentucky finally got back on track after recent losses to UCLA and Missouri away from home by beating the pitiful Louisville Cardinals in blowout fashion at Rupp Arena. A home game against perhaps the worst Cards team in school history was the perfect recipe for a ‘Cats bounce-back. Jacob Toppin gave his best performance of the year by far after struggling mightily against Missouri earlier in the week, which John Calipari credited to a breakthrough the two had off the court. Overall, Saturday was a huge momentum boost for a team at its lowest point. Sure, beating Louisville is hardly worthy of applause, but a big win over a rival at home is always sweet.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles’ worst concerns were confirmed on Sunday. Adam Schefter confirmed that Jalen Hurts would miss Week 17’s contest against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. This will be Hurts’ second straight absence, although there is optimism that he’ll be available for the regular season...
Patriots’ Trent Brown Channels Dr. Seuss With Outrageous Pregame Outfit
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown looked like he stepped right out of a Dr. Seuss book and into Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Brown arrived to the stadium wearing a very colorful pregame outfit that made him look...
CFP Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider For Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about New Year’s Eve. We are talking about the College Football Playoff Semifinals — where the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes will match up in the Peach Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.
Four Memorable Moments From Bruins’ Previous Winter Classics
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Boston is 2-1-0 in the annual event, with the lone loss coming in 2016 at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium. Monday will mark the second...
