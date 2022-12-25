ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WDTN

Columbus moves against apartment owners after Christmas evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023

From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s

When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in Columbus

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to skip the meat on some of your meals, Columbus has a lot of great places to suit your tastes. From fine dining to casual take-out, vegan and vegetarian menus have come a long way in recent years. We asked our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A behind-the-scenes look at Nationwide Children's butterfly lights

GAHANNA, Ohio — Holiday spirit is spreading across Columbus from the glow of butterfly-themed lights as pediatric patients admire from afar. Eclipse Creative produced and assembled 150 butterfly-themed lights to help spread joy to pediatric patients. The project involved over 6,000 linear feet of LED light strips and 16,500...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Cheryl’s House of Hope Offering "Seafood Boil Bags" and More

Cheryl’s House of Hope is offering "Seafood boil bags" every 1st of the month...at least to start with. They say "we can’t always go to the fancy places down south, so we are bringing to you a few things on the menu." The boil bags are $25, BBQ Wings are $10, and Southern Fried Chicken $12.50...along with various sides.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event

POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate. The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023. The event will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below. Big Bang Dueling PianosThis year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-request dueling pianos show. Table reservations are required. Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
bestattractions.org

Captivating places to visit in Columbus, Ohio

Top tourist attractions in Columbus, OH. Columbus, Ohio, has many great places to visit. Whether you want to explore the city’s historical side or go for a more active adventure, there is something for everyone. If you want a more active experience, try one of the Columbus City Adventures...
COLUMBUS, OH

