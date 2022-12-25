Read full article on original website
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
Columbus moves against apartment owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s
When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in Columbus
Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to skip the meat on some of your meals, Columbus has a lot of great places to suit your tastes. From fine dining to casual take-out, vegan and vegetarian menus have come a long way in recent years. We asked our readers...
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
spectrumnews1.com
A behind-the-scenes look at Nationwide Children's butterfly lights
GAHANNA, Ohio — Holiday spirit is spreading across Columbus from the glow of butterfly-themed lights as pediatric patients admire from afar. Eclipse Creative produced and assembled 150 butterfly-themed lights to help spread joy to pediatric patients. The project involved over 6,000 linear feet of LED light strips and 16,500...
5 women suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of products from northwest side store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city. Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville […]
5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio
According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
iheart.com
Cheryl’s House of Hope Offering "Seafood Boil Bags" and More
Cheryl’s House of Hope is offering "Seafood boil bags" every 1st of the month...at least to start with. They say "we can’t always go to the fancy places down south, so we are bringing to you a few things on the menu." The boil bags are $25, BBQ Wings are $10, and Southern Fried Chicken $12.50...along with various sides.
Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event
POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate. The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023. The event will...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below. Big Bang Dueling PianosThis year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-request dueling pianos show. Table reservations are required. Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar […]
bestattractions.org
Captivating places to visit in Columbus, Ohio
Top tourist attractions in Columbus, OH. Columbus, Ohio, has many great places to visit. Whether you want to explore the city’s historical side or go for a more active adventure, there is something for everyone. If you want a more active experience, try one of the Columbus City Adventures...
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
