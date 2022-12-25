ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA games on TV today: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikbqf_0juD2OFQ00

The New York Knicks will kick off the NBA’s Christmas Day action when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks come into the matchup with an 18-15 record, while the 76ers sit at 19-12. New York has been led by the scoring of Julius Randle, who is averaging over 24 points per game. He will be matched up against the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, who is one of the best big men in the league.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

  • When: Sunday, December 25
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN, ESPN2 (NBA in Stephen A’s World), ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5) vs. New York Knicks

O/U: 215.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/29)

The 26-10 Boston Celtics play host to the team that used to be the Celtics in the Los Angeles Clippers (it’s a long if bizarre story) at TD Garden on Tuesday night as they seek to extend their current winning streak to 3 games, but will need to be the better version of themselves if they don’t want to fall to the Clippers for the second time this season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TJ Warren is already playing like the biggest steal of the offseason for the scorching-hot Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are playing extremely well with T.J. Warren in the lineup, and suddenly, they look like serious contenders to win the championship. After being named All-Bubble First Team in 2020, due to a stress fracture, Warren played just four games in 2020-21 and then miss all of last season. Out of sight and out of mind, he signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Nets during this past offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' narrow 108-107 win over depleted Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' comeback over Jazz on Wednesday, 112-107

On the second leg of a back-to-back, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors didn’t have an answer for the Utah Jazz at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Wednesday night. In the first half, the Jazz surged to a double-figure lead. However, the Warriors began to slowly chip away at the Jazz’s advantage. Before halftime, Utah’s lead was cut to five points. Yet, it took till the fourth quarter for the Warriors to tie the game against the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics big man alum Shaquille O'Neal on being inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame

There are not too many fans of the Boston Celtics since the era that saw iconic big man Shaquille O’Neal on the team’s roster who do not know that the LSU alum is in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. But that is not the only Hall of Fame Shaq has been honored with induction into, with his play internationally being enough to get him the nod into the FIBA Hall of Fame as well. “I am extremely honored to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Representing the United States was such an honor,” said O’Neal of his induction.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player grades: Kyrie Irving scores 28, Nets narrowly beat short-handed Hawks 108-107

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy