NBA games on TV today: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

The New York Knicks will kick off the NBA’s Christmas Day action when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks come into the matchup with an 18-15 record, while the 76ers sit at 19-12. New York has been led by the scoring of Julius Randle, who is averaging over 24 points per game. He will be matched up against the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, who is one of the best big men in the league.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

When: Sunday, December 25

Sunday, December 25 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN, ESPN2 (NBA in Stephen A’s World), ESPN Deportes

ABC/ESPN, ESPN2 (NBA in Stephen A’s World), ESPN Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5) vs. New York Knicks

O/U: 215.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.