Medical helicopter responds to crash on Rose Hill Rd Sunday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Georgetown County were dispatched to a crash Sunday morning on Rose Hill Road.
According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a car crash on Rose Hill Road near Choppee Road.Georgetown Police investigating Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
Serious injuries were reported.
A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.
Count on 2 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0