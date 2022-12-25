ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Medical helicopter responds to crash on Rose Hill Rd Sunday morning

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Georgetown County were dispatched to a crash Sunday morning on Rose Hill Road.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a car crash on Rose Hill Road near Choppee Road.

Georgetown Police investigating Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Serious injuries were reported.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

