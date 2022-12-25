A driver escaped injury when a gunman shot at him from another vehicle near DePaul University’s campus in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of North Sheffield when a passenger shot at him from a white Lexus around 9:47 p.m. Police said four or five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO