Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
WGNtv.com
Chicago man found shot to death in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — A Chicago man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Oak Park. Just before 8:40 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 0-10 block of Chicago Avenue. A 27-year-old man, later identified as Dennis Johnson, of Chicago, was located in...
WGNtv.com
13-year-old boy accused of stealing car from suburban dealership, starting police pursuit
ELMHURST, Ill. — A 13-year-old Chicago boy was charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit with a stolen car from a dealership. Just before 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Elmhurst police responded to a call of two parked cars on the side of North York Road. Police said as...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.
Chicago boy, 13, steals car from suburban dealership, leads cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors
A 13-year-old boy from Chicago led police on a high-speed chase early Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Elmhurst dealership, officials said.
Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Man killed in Waukegan sports bar shooting ID'd by coroner
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Driver OK after being shot at in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
A driver escaped injury when a gunman shot at him from another vehicle near DePaul University’s campus in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of North Sheffield when a passenger shot at him from a white Lexus around 9:47 p.m. Police said four or five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
Police: Woman shot in face on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot Monday on the South Side. At 1:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Drexel, police said a 38-year-old woman was inside of an apartment when she was shot in the face. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. No suspects are […]
californiaexaminer.net
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood— According to reports from the Chicago Police Department, a woman was found shot to death near West Garfield Park on Sunday night and later found dead inside a parked car in Maywood. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the...
Two men arrested for Christmas Day robbery on CTA Red Line
Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when he was attacked by three suspects.
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
wjol.com
Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
A 37-year-old Crete man has been arrested after an alleged Christmas Day armed robbery in Joliet. Larry Johnson has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle
LISLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago. Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house. As officers arrived near the scene,...
nadignewspapers.com
Safety meeting set after gunfire on Cicero Ave.
Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., in response to recent reports of gunfire near Cicero and Pensacola avenues. Several residents reported that they were awakened by gunfire at about 3...
WGNtv.com
Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Comments / 0