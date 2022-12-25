First Look at Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unveiled his first signature Nike shoe on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day is the unofficial start to the NBA season, and fans all over the world are glued to their television for five exciting matchups. Just as players compete on the hardwood, sneaker companies battle for consumers.

Historically, Christmas Day has spawned some of the greatest basketball shoes of all time. That is why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is using the opportunity to make his mark on sneaker history.

Morant is debuting his first signature Nike shoe against the Golden State Warriors later today. Earlier this week, Morant casually unveiled his official Nike logo . The "JA" logo contains his first name above a chevron, representing his family mantra:

“As a kid, whenever I wondered if I was good enough, my parents would say: ‘You're beneath no one.’ And that's how I want everyone to feel when they wear the Ja 1 - that they're beneath no one.”.

Nike using Christmas Day as a springboard for the first signature shoe of the league's most acrobatic point guard is perfect timing. Below is everything we know about Morant's unreleased shoes.

Nike Ja 1

A detailed look at Ja Morant's first signature shoe. @NickDePaula

Ahead of today's marquee game, Nick DePaula of ESPN tweeted an image of Morant's first signature shoe. Nike has not yet released tech specs, but the performance basketball shoe is low-cut and sure to be lightweight.

The Nike Ja 1 is launching in the summer of 2023 with a retail price of $110 in adult sizes. Three colorways are releasing this summer, "Phantom," "Cobalt Bliss," and "Game Royal."

Morant signed with Nike before the Grizzlies selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, the budding superstar has shown an affinity for classic models from the signature lines of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

The fun between Morant and Nike is just getting started, and we cannot wait to see what the two partners create in the future. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

The Nike Kobe 8 is Coming Back

The Ten Best Christmas Shoes in NBA History

The Top Ten Basketball Shoes of 2022