King Charles spoke about grief and paid tribute to the Queen in his first Christmas address as monarch

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago

King Charles III recorded his first Christmas broadcast inside George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

  • King Charles III spoke about grief and loss in his first Christmas address as monarch on Sunday.
  • He spoke from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle , where the Queen and Prince Philip buried.
  • He said Christmas is a "particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones."

King Charles III spoke about navigating grief and loss around the holidays during his first Christmas broadcast as monarch on Sunday.

Charles delivered the address from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle , where his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, are buried.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," he said. "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season, and remember them in each cherished tradition."

Charles' speech also focused on the theme of "the power of light overcoming darkness," expressing gratitute to members of the armed forces, healthcare workers, teachers, charity organizations, and all those in public service who "so readily respond to the plight of others."

He mentioned Prince William and Kate Middleton's September visit to various charities in Wales as "shining a light of practical examples of this community spirit."

He did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" explored the rift that formed between the couple and members of the royal family as the result of them stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

