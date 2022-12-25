Read full article on original website
Yorktown company helps employee’s family following house fire
Lacey Boyd, her spouse, and their three daughters were all inside their Newport News home when it caught fire in late March. She says an overloaded circuit caught the garage on fire, then flames spread to the rest of the house.
WAVY News 10
5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
Woman seriously injured following stabbing on Bethlehem St. in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the stabbing came in around 7:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bethlehem St.
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Norfolk early Friday morning.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
Missing 14-year-old in Suffolk found safe
According to police, 14-year-old Jaquan Wiggins left his residence around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Finney Ave.
Power outage affects thousands in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the power outage is affecting Victory Blvd. Corridor, which includes the traffic light at Frederick Blvd. and Scott St.
Suffolk police respond to two shootings less than 30 minutes apart
Suffolk police officers on Wednesday responded to two shootings that occurred less than 30 minutes from each other.
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a child in Hampton overnight.
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Newport News police search for missing woman with medical condition
According to police, 33-year-old Mickayla Martin was last seen in the early morning hours near Mortar Loop. Police say she is considered endangered because of a medical condition.
VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
Portsmouth police host 4 R.E.S.E.T Walk events following a week of deadly shootings
Portsmouth police are hosting four R.E.S.E.T Walk events Thursday following a week of deadly shootings in the city.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Four injured in two-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
Person without a home after Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake
One person is without a home this holiday weekend after a Sunday morning fire in Chesapeake's Deep Creek section.
Suffolk police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven
According to police, the call for the robbery occurred at 9:25 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on Portsmouth Blvd.
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
