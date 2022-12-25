ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
WAVY News 10

Four injured in two-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
