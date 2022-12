The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a thrilling, 26-20, come-from-behind victory on the road over Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. They closed out the win in style, too, as they picked off Tua on each of the Dolphins’ final three drives of the game. After the game Packers DB Jaire Alexander gave one of the best postgame interviews of the year when he had a lot of fun talking about his interception.

