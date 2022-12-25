Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| January/February 2022
For as long as I can remember, participating in a high school marching band – especially in Grove City – is a big deal. Members are part of the driving force behind the spirit of high school. However, there’s more to the marching band. The band members are...
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ring in 2023 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, special Zoo Year's Eve celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ring in the new year at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Zoo Year's Eve celebration. This is the perfect family-friendly event for those who do not want to wait until midnight to ring in 2023, or if you're looking for a weekend activity!. Zoo Year's...
Columbus moves against apartment owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
myfox28columbus.com
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
myfox28columbus.com
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
cwcolumbus.com
Olde Town East Church hoping to spread a bit of happiness on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The joy and happiness of the holiday season were on full display in Olde Town East Sunday. A massive toy giveaway helped to put a smile on the faces of local kids and brought a bit of relief to families that need a hand-up. In...
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus
Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s
When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
myfox28columbus.com
Here's how Grove City residents can dispose of holiday lights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you thinking about throwing away your holiday lights after the season? Do you have an overabundance of lights?. Several holiday light recycling drop-off locations are available for your convenience. Keep Grove City Beautiful partnered with the City of Grove City and Accurate IT Services...
5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio
According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio nonprofits struggle amid shaky economy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As worries about the economy and a possible recession loom, nonprofits are already feeling the pinch. Some have been forced to stop operations. The work of many of these groups is vital in helping families make it one day to the next. The major concern,...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
Comments / 0