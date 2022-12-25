ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over 1,700 US flights canceled the day after Christmas

(CNN) — In the wake of dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation, air transportation cancellations and delays continue to impact travelers Monday. More than 1,730 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 11 a.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while 3,016 flights had been delayed.

