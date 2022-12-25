Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Over 1,700 US flights canceled the day after Christmas
(CNN) — In the wake of dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation, air transportation cancellations and delays continue to impact travelers Monday. More than 1,730 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 11 a.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while 3,016 flights had been delayed.
WSVN-TV
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
(CNN) — Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week — and the headaches have been migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines, its CEO Bob Jordan, airline employees and most of all its frustrated passengers on Monday. More than 3,900 flights within,...
