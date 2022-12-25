Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
KEVN
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan. Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population. The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can donate...
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KEVN
Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip. “We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod...
KELOLAND TV
Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Weber reached for a child’s winter coat from a pile in the distribution center at Union Gospel Mission. He took the sleeve of the coat and twisted it and water poured from the coat. This coat, along with dozens of others, were ruined by a Dec. 26 water line break at UGM’s building at 701 E. 8th St.
rcgov.org
New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport
RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
KEVN
Group claims Custer didn’t tell them of plan to put wastewater in French Creek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
KEVN
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As soon as Christmas Day is over, sites to recycle Christmas trees will open. Rapid City opens remote sites for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garland Dec. 6. Make sure the items are cleaned of all ornaments (that includes tinsel) and not in tree bags. No yard waste is allowed at the tree disposal sites.
dakotafreepress.com
Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School
Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
KELOLAND TV
Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
newscenter1.tv
Done with your Christmas tree? Send it off in a blaze of glory as part of this Custer tradition!
CUSTER, S.D.– With Christmas in the books and all of the decorations taken down, the annual Custer Burning Beetle creates a unique alternative to take Christmas trees off of your hands instead of just tossing them to the curb. Event Coordinator Hank Fridell explains what the event is and the role used Christmas trees play.
Comments / 0