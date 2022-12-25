RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.

CUSTER, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO