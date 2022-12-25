Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Rose Bowl Preview
The 2023 Rose Bowl features the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions against the 10-3 Utah Utes. Here is the 2023 Rose Bowl preview. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) Penn State won 10 games to make their second-straight bowl game. They defeated four teams who went to bowl games: Purdue, Ohio, Minnesota and Maryland. Their only losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who were both in the College Football Playoff.
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 17
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 17. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett after going 4-11 to start the season according to a statement released by the team. Hackett was in his first season as a head coach this season in Denver. Before the Broncos, he was an offensive coordinator with the Packers, Jaguars and Bills.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Quarterback Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and most leagues are now at their championship game. At this point it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 17 quarterback rankings.
Raiders to Bench Derek Carr in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders have chosen to bench their starting quarterback in Week 17’s game against the 49ers. This is a potential money-saving move, as Carr will be guaranteed over $40 million if he gets injured. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Las...
J.J. Watt Announces Retirement After 2022-2023 Season
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has announced that Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the last home game of his career. He will apparently enter retirement after the 2022-2023 season ends. Watt announced his retirement via his own Twitter account on Tuesday. Watt was...
NFL Head Coaching Changes
Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD. AFC West. Denver Broncos. Fired: Nathaniel Hackett.
Lane Johnson to Put Off Season-Ending Surgery
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is putting off season-ending surgery. After suffering a torn adductor, he has decided that he will rehab the injury for up to three weeks to be able to return to the field for the NFC playoffs. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 Game Recap
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short this past Saturday losing to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 34-40. This gives the Eagles their second loss of the season and keeps the Cowboys alive in the division. However, the Eagles only need to win one more game to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs. This article will recap Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Week 17 Playoff Clinching Scenarios
Eight teams have the opportunity to make or improve their seeding in the 2022-2023 playoffs in Week 17. Here are all of the Week 17 playoff clinching scenarios. Giants tie + Seahawks loss or tie + Commanders loss or tie. Giants tie + Seahawks loss or tie + Lions loss...
College Basketball Picks Week of December 26
The college basketball season has started! There are plenty of big games that will be picked this year. Here are college basketball picks week of December 26. Go to our college basketball page for more stories like College Basketball Picks Week of December 26!. You can like The Game Haus...
NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 17 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 17 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 6-8-2, Season: 106-124-8 Thursday Night Football. Dallas Cowboys (-10)...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0