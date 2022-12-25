ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scarlet Nation

Reviewing the West Virginia four-star QB commits since 2002

WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star quarterback commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top rated?. We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done under center.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker Set to Visit West Virginia for Second Time

2025 F EJ Walker is set to visit West Virginia on Jan. 21 per Stockrisers‘ Jake Weingarten. This unofficial visit will be the second for Walker, who visited back in September. West Virginia extended an offer to Walker during his first visit. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty

It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia in the Top 25 For the First Time This Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 10-2 start this season after beating UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook in the last 3 games, and now the Mountaineers are finally getting some national recognition. West Virginia is ranked #24 in the just-released Associated Press Top...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

East Fairmont stays unbeaten against Notre Dame

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – East Fairmont boys’ basketball has been buzzing since the start of the season and the Bees kept it going on Tuesday against Notre Dame. A 6-0 run capped by a score inside for Jackson Crouso sparked a strong start for East Fairmont but Notre Dame answered quickly, keeping the score within […]
FAIRMONT, WV
cardiachill.com

How to watch Pittsburgh vs No. 18 UCLA: Game time, TV, odds, and more

The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
MORGANTOWN, WV

