‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Vail, Eagle County can expect at least some snow for much of the next week or so
Vail’s early-season snow is set for another boost this week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Vail Pass is encouraging, with snow in the forecast for nearly the next week. Lesser amounts, and warmer temperatures, are forecast for much of the Eagle River Valley. The Weather Service is...
Planned winter shutdown for I-70 West Vail Pass improvements begins in late December
Crews have made significant progress on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. The project is part of CDOT’s statewide 10-year plan and focuses on significant safety improvements for the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. I-70 is Colorado’s only east-west interstate. As the month progresses, traffic impacts will decrease, with little to no traffic impacts starting the week of Dec. 19. The project will begin a planned seasonal pause in work along the roadway starting Friday, Dec. 30. Workers made further progress on the future westbound bridge in December with minimal lane closures. The bridge is a project focus when construction resumes in the spring.
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming
Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Denver metro area, the foothills and along the Palmer Divide. Slick and snow-covered roads will affect your commute Thursday morning
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marshall Fire deputies worried ‘luck might have been...
2 people died in Denver during last week's sub-zero temperatures
Two people died in Denver last week during an arctic blast that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city, according to officials from the Denver Police Department. An arctic airmass moved into the Colorado on Wednesday night, bringing wind chills lower than -50 degrees to some parts of the state. During the stretch of frigid temperatures, the City of Denver reached -24 degrees.
Here's how much snow we could get in Colorado
DENVER — Here we go again, Denver. Another round of snow could drop several inches of accumulation after dark Wednesday night along the urban corridor, potentially including Denver. But the forecast is uncertain for a couple of key reasons. First, here's generally what to expect: Rain showers changed over...
Evergreen Lodge redevelopment in Vail hits roadblock in approval
After months of back-and-forth between the town, developers and residents, Vail’s Planning and Environment Commission recommended approval of the proposal for the redevelopment of Evergreen Lodge in Vail at its Nov. 14 meeting. The recommended approval was appealed three weeks later, however, by the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Heavy, wet snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening
A strong storm system from the Pacific will bring heavy snow to the mountains and colder weather with a few inches of snow for Denver and the eastern plains
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
United, American cap some fares amid Southwest cancellations
Two major airlines announced they would cap fares to select cities in order to help travelers whose flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines find alternative ways of getting to their destinations.
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
Comments / 0