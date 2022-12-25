ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Adebayo goes viral for his hilarious Christmas sweater

By Darryn Albert
 3 days ago
Dec 30, 2019; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo is celebrating Christmas in the most 2022 way possible.

The Miami Heat center Adebayo went viral after this week’s game against the Indiana Pacers for the funny holiday-themed top that he wore. Adebayo spoke with reporters while sporting a sweater of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The sweater read, “Keep Santa’s Name Out Your F—ing Mouth” and featured Smith wearing a Santa hat.

Take a look at the funny picture (via Alex Toledo of Five Reason Sports).

The All-Defensive Teamer Adebayo probably would have been in a much more festive holiday mood if the Heat had won. Adebayo finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. But Miami lost to Indiana in the final seconds on a back-breaking Tyrese Haliburton three-pointer.

As for the sweater, it is, of course, a reference to the “Slap Heard Around The World” at the Oscars last April when Smith went up to the stage and smacked Rock for telling a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The infamous incident had already spilled over into the sports world as well when an MLB player bizarrely got caught up in the middle of it .

