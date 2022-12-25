No. 8 story of 2022: The Central Coast loses two sports icons, John Madden and Mel Gatson

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas. “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO