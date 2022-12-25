No. 8 story of 2022: The Central Coast loses two sports icons, John Madden and Mel Gatson

Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly
A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week. The...
syvnews.com
No. 7: Nipomo softball, Arroyo Grande water polo team earn Central Section divisional titles
The 2022 season was a golden one for the Nipomo softball and Arroyo Grande boys water polo teams. The Nipomo softball squad beat Orcutt Academy 5-0 in the semifinals before blasting Arvin 16-3 to win the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 6 championship. No. 1 Arroyo Grande played...
syvnews.com
VOTE: Choose from 11 for Player of the Week
There are 11 candidates in the field for the area Player of the Week selection for the week ending Dec. 24. Here is a rundown on the 11 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
syvnews.com
One of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Santa Maria
No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one of the two top winning tickets was sold at the Mobil station on East Betteravia Road at Highway 101, according to the California Lottery website. Two tickets picked five of the five main numbers, not including...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Tuesday’s storm dropped less than 2 inches on Santa Barbara County
The storm that coasted through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday dropped less than 2 inches of rain in most areas, even in mountain areas where forecasters predicted 2 to 4 inches could fall, and less than 1 inch in several locations. But after a short break Wednesday and an even...
This SLO County spot got more than 2 inches of rain during storm. More is on the way
Here’s when San Luis Obispo County could see rain again, according to the National Weather Service said.
Popular SLO barbecue restaurant closes doors after ‘almost 3 decades of amazing times’
The restaurant closed suddenly on Monday.
syvnews.com
Former LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald hired by Vista Del Mar Union School District
Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website. The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and...
Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas. “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Warm weekend weather gives way to rainy week in Santa Barbara County
A high-pressure ridge that pushed temperatures into the 80-degree range on Christmas Day gave way to a low-pressure trough that brought cooler temperatures and rain to northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning. Rainfall that began around 9 a.m. in Guadalupe and Santa Maria fell steadily throughout most of the...
kclu.org
Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week
There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
After 28 years, Mo's Smokehouse BBQ closes in San Luis Obispo
Mo's Smokehouse BBQ in downtown San Luis Obispo closed its doors for good Monday. The restaurant took to its Facebook to announce the closure.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More
We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach
California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area. The post Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids holiday drive gifts over 130 bikes to Lompoc children
Over 130 bikes were distributed to underprivileged children Saturday in Lompoc as part of the 16th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids holiday drive. The seasonal drive since 2006 is held each year in December to honor the memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in a vehicle accident in 2005 at age 17.
syvnews.com
About Town: Solvang's annual tree burn event set for Jan. 6 at Santa Inés Mission
Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn is set for Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, at 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. The event is traditionally held each year as a wrap-up of the monthlong Solvang Julefest celebration, and will feature a flag retirement ceremony and fire demonstration.
Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura
Commuters and tourists driving between Santa Barbara and Ventura may have seen an increase in traffic and accidents in an area drivers are calling the 101 split. The post Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
