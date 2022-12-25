Watch Tyler Childers Perform His First Christmas Song, “Luke”

I still can’t figure out how this one didn’t make the album.

Of course, Tyler Childers released his 5th career studio album this year, a Gospel album of sorts titled, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? The album featured 8 songs, recorded in 3 different styles for a 3-disc, 24 track project.

And with a few covers, a few old songs, and some instrumentals, the one main gripe about the album is that there wasn’t enough new material.

While performing at the Avett Brothers At The Beach festival earlier this year at the Hard Rock in Rivera Maya, Mexico, Tyler treated fans to brand new one.

He admits that the song was inspired around Christmas time, while he was thinking about the shepherds who received a surprise visit from an angel in the Bible, letting them know that Jesus Christ had just been born.

However, since the story is only two verses in the Bible, Tyler figured their reaction would probably be a bit more dramatic than that:

“It was around Christmas time and I was thinking about the shepherds that had the angel come down and its only like a two-verse moment in a rather large text. It can be read and passed by…

While it’s two verses in text it was probably like 15 minutes of ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’

So I was thinking about that, and alien invasions, and I wrote this song.”

Would’ve been a perfect fit for the new album, no?

And if not… release it NOW!?

Nothing would make me happier right now than a little Tyler Childers Christmas music… I mean, nothing.

He later performed it at DelFest, with another wonderful introduction… check it out: