San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 teens, police say

SAN ANTONIO – After two weeks, San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal crash where two teens lost their lives. Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The crash happened on Dec. 16 in the 2800...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbor reacts after San Marcos police shoot and kill former officer

A deadly officer-involved shooting left a former San Marcos police officer dead on Sunday. The altercation with police happened at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments off south Interstate 35. Neighbors in the community watched as the altercation unfolded at their apartment complex. “It’s a sad situation whether it’s a police...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
KERRVILLE, TX

