Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag shows held in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Willy Chirino among 24 artists set to ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park’s NYE bash
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway. The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.
Ring in 2023 in relaxation with a day pass at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Every new year, most of us add something to our list of resolutions. Sometimes we get them done, and other times, not so much. This year, let’s make putting ourselves first at the top of our resolutions, and the best way to do that is by enjoying a day at the spa … like the one at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted
We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
Pedestrians killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
(WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians involving Brightline trains. One incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp. Traffic has...
Miami Critical Mass : Friday, December 30th
6:30pm (ride starts at 7:15pm) The ride will be going through Riverside, East Little Havana, West Flagler, Coral Gables, Miracle Mile, Coral Way, Shenandoah, The Roads, Brickell, and Downtown. Total distance is approximately 12 miles. Make sure you come prepared and do an "ABC Quick" Bike Check to ensure that your bike is in safe working order before the ride.
Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park for 2023
MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...
Last Squeeze —12.27.2022 — BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Show in Florida —Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Christmas Show in Florida. Through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is formally investigating the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event that took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, December, 26th., READ MORE.
Miami-Dade County cautions against fraud when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance
Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) is cautioning residents against fraudulent activities when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance. PHCD has received complaints that people are being charged $500 in fees – by individuals not employed by the County – to complete and expedite ERAP applications. “The...
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida
Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Miami Shores council member Wagar lands lobbyist job and breaks the law; If she doesn’t act soon, she’ll break another
Two years ago, when she was Miami Shores mayor, Crystal Wagar led the charge in hiring The Southern Group to lobby Tallahassee legislators and the governor’s office on the village’s behalf. Now a council member, Wagar recently landed a gig with the same firm, violating a state law that bars public officials from accepting jobs with companies doing business with their governments.
“Miami Women” book showcase Miami trailblazers
A Miami-based lifestyle and fashion photographer is spotlighting 40 of the city’s most prominent and trailblazing women in a new coffee table book. “Miami Women” features eight Black women and a number of other women of Hispanic, Asian and European ancestry. The women, who are photographed throughout the city, range from refugees to executives, doctors, dancers, activists, surfers and mayors.
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police
MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner
One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
1 dead after two cars collide in Southwest Miami-Dade
A drive turned deadly in Southwest Miami-Dade. Debris was scattered across the road near Southwest 137th Avenue and 146th Street after two cars collided, Tuesday afternoon. The impact left one person dead while another person was airlifted to the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
