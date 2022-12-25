Lower than normal water pressure from freezing conditions triggers boil water advisory in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Another boil water advisory coming due to the freezing weather, this one in St. John the Baptist Parish.

As a result of water leaks and freezing conditions, officials say the West Bank is currently experiencing lower than normal water pressure.

That’s why a boil water advisory has been put into effect.

Residents are encouraged to boil water before using it or refrain from non-essential water use.

Residents can report water leaks to 985-652-6338.

