Lower than normal water pressure from freezing conditions triggers boil water advisory in St. John the Baptist Parish
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Another boil water advisory coming due to the freezing weather, this one in St. John the Baptist Parish.
As a result of water leaks and freezing conditions, officials say the West Bank is currently experiencing lower than normal water pressure.
That’s why a boil water advisory has been put into effect.
Residents are encouraged to boil water before using it or refrain from non-essential water use.
Residents can report water leaks to 985-652-6338.
