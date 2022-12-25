Read full article on original website
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Expert shares why you shouldn't wipe more than three times after doing a number two
A pelvic floor expert has explained why you shouldn’t wipe more than three times after going for a poo and offered advice for those who do. TikTok user George, who is a pelvic floor physiotherapist, explained why wiping too many times after you've been to the toilet can be bad news. You can see her explain it here:
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat
Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
