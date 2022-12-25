ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Report raises concern about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. While he is expected to return in time for the playoffs, that does not necessarily mean Hurts will be 100 percent healthy. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Eagles are unsure how much... The post Report raises concern about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain

After returning to Phoenix to undergo additional evaluation on his injured left leg, Suns guard Devin Booker has been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. According to the team (Twitter link), Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he’ll be on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status vs. Saints gets update from Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz, Hawks, Suns discussed possible three-team trade

The Jazz, Hawks, and Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jae Crowder to Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Rally (Twitter video link). As Charania outlines, Phoenix would have acquired swingman Malik Beasley...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Cavs' Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio, who was cleared earlier this month to participate in 5-on-5 work, is getting close to making his season debut following his recovery from a torn left ACL. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated today that Rubio’s return could come at some point early in the new year, per Kelsey Russo of The Athletic (Twitter link).
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

