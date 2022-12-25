ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bah humbug: These states have the least Christmas spirit, report finds

By Addy Bink, Sara Rizzo, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpMt2_0juCt5Un00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Christmas lights may be across the U.S., but it isn’t all merry and bright in some states, a new report suggests.

After reviewing multiple metrics across two main categories — Christmas-themed online activity over the last year and Christmas-related cultural markers — GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love — or hate — Christmas.

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics like Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper and ornaments, tweets about Christmas, the number of tree farms per capita, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Based on their findings, researchers determined Washington, D.C. has the least Christmas spirit. The District of Columbia has now been at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

4 festive cocktails and some holiday advice for home bartenders

After the District of Columbia was Alabama, which fell two spots from 48th in 2021 and nearly 40 spots from 11th in 2020.

Here are the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit, according to GetCenturyLink:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Wyoming
  7. Nevada
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Virginia
  10. Florida

This year, the most Christmas-spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked 2nd this year, up from 16th last year, and Utah ranked 3rd, up from 7th.

Here are the 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Ohio
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Overall, states throughout the Great Lakes region had the most Christmas spirit while those toward the south and into the plains had less.

What is the problem with fruitcake?

According to the report, Vermont, which ranked among the top 15 states with the most Christmas spirit, has the most Christmas tree farms per capita in the United States. Oregon, despite its poor overall ranking, has the second-highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, a metric considered in this report, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second.

You can view the full report at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What Christmas was like the year you were born

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy