ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Falls Short on Top 10 List With New Season Debut
One fan-favorite Netflix series is falling short on the Top 10 list. The new season debut of Emily in Paris has to be raising some eyebrows for the streamer. It opened behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the rankings. A nice showing for a program that has a bit of a reputation for being an acquired taste. Netflix has thrown its full weight behind the series despite some other shows not getting the love that fans feel like they deserve. These days it's good to be a Wednesday fan or one of the Emily devotees. But, when it comes to programs like Warrior Nun, there is no development on what's next.
ComicBook
Netflix's Most Popular TV Shows of 2022 Includes a Ton of Surprises
It's been a pretty good year for content and streaming series that have taken over with the return of major franchises like Marvel Studios, Yellowstone, Game of Thrones, and even Stranger Things. The latter of which returned for its fourth season and it was a pretty big win for Netflix. The streaming giant also released several other big series like Wednesday, Dahmer, and The Sandman, with Stranger Things 4 taking the crown. Now the company has revealed their most watched series of 2022, and the list may or may not shock you. Topping the list is Stranger Things season 4, Wednesday, Dahmer, and Brigerton season 2.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
ComicBook
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient After 22 Years
Steve Burns may no longer be the star of Blue's Clues, but that doesn't mean some of the people he's interacted with have forgotten about him. A cancer survivor is recalling how his recent interaction with Blue's Clues' Steve Burns comes 22 years after they originally met. Burns starred alongside Josh Dela Cruz in Paramount+'s live-action Blue's Big City Adventure movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 18th. As for the actor's reunion with cancer survivor Brandon Ragland, that took place at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con.
ComicBook
Uncle From Another World Struck by Another COVID Delay
Uncle From Another World is a fresh take on the Isekai genre, hilariously taking a Sega-obsessed Otaku and placing him in a magical world where he discovers some wild supernatural abilities in the process. The series has, unfortunately, seen some major delays thanks to COVID-19 and it seems that the virus is once again throwing a monkey wrench into the Isekai completing its first season. Hopefully, there are more hilarious hijinks for uncle and his nephew in the not-too-distant future.
ComicBook
Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up a Heartbreaking Betrayal
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War brought back the Shonen anime adaptation after years of absence from the small screen, presenting Ichigo and the Soul Society with their most deadly challenge to date via the Wandenreich. With Kurosaki and company licking their wounds after their first horrific encounter with the Sternritter, the first cours of Pierrot's production has ended, and with it, anime viewers were given a surprising turncoat in the final moments of the latest installment. Needless to say, Ichigo and his allies have a lot to worry about in their anime future.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Reveals How Goku and Vegeta are Doing After Losing to Frieza
Dragon Ball Super fans were left on a major cliffhanger for the last few months after Goku and Vegeta took a major loss to Frieza and his powerful new form, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the fighters after that surprise. The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually become the real strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and he had unlocked a godlike new form that easily took out Goku and Vegeta with a single blow as a result of his efforts.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who's First 60th Anniversary Special Trailer Decks the Halls
Come 2023, the BBC’s sci-fi series Doctor Who will be a whopping 60 years old. The network has spent months playing coy about what awaits in the 60th anniversary special, but it decided some kind of present was in order, hence the special’s first trailer. Other than its...
ComicBook
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Surprises With Isshin's Big Decision
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fleshed out some key details about the past between Ichigo Kurosaki's parents, and the final episodes of the first slate of episodes in the new anime series reveal the huge decision Ichigo's father Isshin had made in order to protect Ichigo's mother Masaki. Leading into the final episodes of Part 1, Ichigo found out that he would not be able to reforge his Zanpakuto until he learned more about his own power and come to a new kind of understanding as to how to use it. As it turned out, this was because his mother was actually a Quincy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Getting Extremely Long Premiere Episode on HBO
When The Last of Us debuts on HBO next month, the prestige series is sure to make its presence felt right off the bat. Amid a series of rumors, the HBO Latino programming schedule has confirmed the Pedro Pascal-starring series will debut with an 85-minute premiere. Clocking in at an hour and 25 minutes, that means fans of the video game adaptation will receive a premiere roughly equivalent to a feature film.
