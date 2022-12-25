ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flint Beat

Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling

Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s a roundup of Flint’s holiday events

Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks. From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023

Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations

Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up

Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event

Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

UM-Flint presents strategies to increase new student enrollment

Flint, MI—Following years of decline in overall student enrollment, the University of Michigan-Flint is pushing forward with new recruitment goals and initiatives in a bid to turn the tide. On December 2, 2022, UM-Flint officials presented targets and strategies for recruitment at both the university’s undergraduate and graduate schools....
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Hundreds of Santas run through downtown Flint

Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Hurley offers inpatient behavioral health services for youth

Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center has launched a new hospital unit to serve youth with mental health conditions. The Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit caters to patients from the ages of 12 to 17 years old, offering inpatient care to adolescents admitted for overnight stays. Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist at...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

http://flintbeat.com/feed/

 http://flintbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy