Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling
Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
Here’s a roundup of Flint’s holiday events
Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks. From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.
City of Flint urges residents to remove vehicles from streets ahead of winter storm
Flint, MI—The City of Flint is preparing for the coming winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal. Vehicles parked on public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can...
Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden remembered as leader, brother and inspiration
Flint, MI—Hundreds of mourners filled Berston Field House for the late Bryant “BB” Nolden’s public viewing on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, illustrating the sheer number of lives the 1st District Genesee County Commissioner touched throughout his 57 years. Nolden served both as Berston’s executive director and...
GLWA commits $1.5 million to support income-based water bill assistance program in Flint
Flint, MI—The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors recently approved more than $1.5 million in additional program funding for Flint, helping bolster a new income-based water bill assistance plan to better meet residents’ needs. The funding comes by way of the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP),...
This is Me fashion show provides platform for Flint’s young people with special needs
Flint, MI—From light-up sneakers to flowing dresses and cozy hoodies, young models dressed to the nines took the stage at Flint’s Capitol Theatre for the This is Me fashion show on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The show, created almost five years ago by Flint resident Tracy Palmer, offered...
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivers State of the City address
Flint, MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his third State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022. Neeley said that the theme for his address was “from crisis to recovery.”. Since he was sworn in as mayor of Flint for his first term on...
GHS is requesting mini-grant applications from local nonprofits
Genesee County, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) has released an opportunity for non-profit entities to submit proposals for the 2023 Mini Grant Program. This program is for non-profits seeking grant funding for services and programs intended to address at least one of the Mental Health Millage Focus Areas. “We must...
Meet the new executive director of Flint River Watershed Coalition
Flint, MI—Jennifer Raymond spends much of her free time outdoors—mostly in a kayak. “Getting on the river means I have to put the technology down and I have to be present,” Raymond said. “That brings me an immense amount of peace. Beyond that, I just really enjoy seeing the scenery flow by.”
Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023
Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
County prosecutor recommends ‘additional training,’ not criminal charge, over false name on Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has recommended “additional training” in response to the county’s Board of Canvassers concern over a false name listed in a Nov. 8 election record provided by the City of Flint Clerk’s Office. The false name came to the board’s...
Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations
Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up
Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event
Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
UM-Flint presents strategies to increase new student enrollment
Flint, MI—Following years of decline in overall student enrollment, the University of Michigan-Flint is pushing forward with new recruitment goals and initiatives in a bid to turn the tide. On December 2, 2022, UM-Flint officials presented targets and strategies for recruitment at both the university’s undergraduate and graduate schools....
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Hundreds of Santas run through downtown Flint
Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Local orgs team up on toy drive for children of incarcerated parents
Flint, MI—Before you finish checking off that holiday gift list, Genesee County organizations are asking Flintstones to consider donating new toys for the children of incarcerated parents. The Genesee County Ambassadors, Molina Healthcare, Voting Access for All Coalition and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have joined forces for the...
Hurley offers inpatient behavioral health services for youth
Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center has launched a new hospital unit to serve youth with mental health conditions. The Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit caters to patients from the ages of 12 to 17 years old, offering inpatient care to adolescents admitted for overnight stays. Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist at...
UK-based artists look to spread ‘positivity and hope’ in Flint
Flint, MI—On a recent visit from England, artists Christian Fenn and Hayley Garner, otherwise known as SECA ONE and AYLO NOMAD, took time out of painting murals with a local nonprofit to further Fenn’s budding project: spreading hope after hard times. The project, called “The Butterfly Effected,” is...
