ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bah humbug: These states have the least Christmas spirit, report finds

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Rizzo
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0vN8_0juCsZT300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Christmas lights may be across the U.S., but it isn’t all merry and bright in some states, a new report suggests.

After reviewing multiple metrics across two main categories — Christmas-themed online activity over the last year and Christmas-related cultural markers — GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love — or hate — Christmas.

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics like Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper and ornaments, tweets about Christmas, the number of tree farms per capita, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Based on their findings, researchers determined Washington, D.C. has the least Christmas spirit. The District of Columbia has now been at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

4 festive cocktails and some holiday advice for home bartenders

After the District of Columbia was Alabama, which fell two spots from 48th in 2021 and nearly 40 spots from 11th in 2020.

Here are the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit, according to GetCenturyLink:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Wyoming
  7. Nevada
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Virginia
  10. Florida

This year, the most Christmas-spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked 2nd this year, up from 16th last year, and Utah ranked 3rd, up from 7th.

Here are the 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Ohio
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Overall, states throughout the Great Lakes region had the most Christmas spirit while those toward the south and into the plains had less.

What is the problem with fruitcake?

According to the report, Vermont, which ranked among the top 15 states with the most Christmas spirit, has the most Christmas tree farms per capita in the United States. Oregon, despite its poor overall ranking, has the second-highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, a metric considered in this report, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second.

You can view the full report at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing doctor found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS). Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.  On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
KOEL 950 AM

Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?

Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
GURNEE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy