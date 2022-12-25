ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Aggies 5-Star WR Chris Marshall Commits to Ole Miss

By Matt Galatzan
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
The Rebels got a big-time Christmas present on Sunday, with former 5-star and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall committing to Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss Rebels got their Christmas holiday off to a tremendous start on Sunday morning , with former Texas A&M Aggies 5-star wide receiver Chris Marshall committing to the program.

One of the most highly sought-after wide receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal , Marshall is coming off of a recent visit to Oxford

And it seems that visit proved to be enough, with Marshall giving the Rebels the talented wideout they desperately needed to help replace the departing Jonathan Mingo.

He is also the second wideout to commit to the Rebels via the transfer portal in recent days.

Part of the historic 2022 Texas A&M signing class, Marshall is one of six members of that group to hit the portal since the end of the regular season.

However, he also might be the most talented one, ranking as a top-15 wideout in the 2022 SI99.

He was also listed as a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 wideout in the nation by both 247Sports and On3, and a 4-star by both ESPN and Rivals, ranking as the No. 4 wide and the No. 8 receiver, respectively.

Last season with the Aggies, Marshall was suspended on multiple occasions, but when he saw the field, he was a dynamic threat in the passing game, making 11 catches for 108 yards in three games.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels.

The Grove Report

The Grove Report

