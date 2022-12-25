So an activist judge that should be disbarred? A judge is supposed to require proof, of which the burden is on the state. There is no proof Trump committed any crimes re: J6. This judge should be dibarred.
Lots of these judges need to recuse themselves just lots of people couldn’t give any reason why they dislike Trump and would agree that he did more good to this country than lots of other presidents! Look at what you have now.
a lot of you people don't like Trump but guess what how do you like paying all these high bills and Democrats that are ruining and a few Republicans this economy I bet you'll want Trump back he's the only one so far that can make this country go back to where it was I don't see anybody else smarter than him yet.
Related
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely
Trump's suggestion that E. Jean Carroll was 'too ugly to rape' was too personal to be official business, appeal says
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Arrest Calls Over 'Armed' Jan 6 Comments
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Cassidy Hutchinson said her 'QAnon fans' aunt and uncle considered refinancing their home to help pay her legal bills so she could stay away from 'Trump world'
Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected
Rudy Giuliani repeatedly lost his cool during his attorney-misconduct hearing and accused the disciplinary counsel of asking 'sneaky' questions
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Informant warned FBI weeks before Jan. 6 that the far right saw Trump tweet as 'a call to arms'
Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
"Will she never learn?" Lauren Boebert blasted by "embarrassed" constituent in Christmas Day letter
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 666