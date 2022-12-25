Read full article on original website
2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
Door County shop remains frozen solid from Winter Storm Brooklyn last week
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Door County shop is frozen solid after Lake Michigan's waves covered it in water last week during Winter Storm Brooklyn. Even with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour and temperatures remaining in the teens, Simply Scandinavian in Gills Rock withstood Winter Storm Brooklyn, but the storm's aftermath could still be detrimental.
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
Northeast Wisconsin low-income housing, shelters to receive over $350,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state would receive...
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County prepares for its first 'First Day Hike'
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A healthy, refreshing start to the New Year may be just steps away. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting more than a dozen First Day Hikes across the state. "The trail is a loop. It's about 3/4 of a mile, and it's going to be...
From goats to fishermen, Fox Valley groups want your leftover Christmas tree
(WLUK) -- Anyone who has a tree leftover from Christmas has plenty of choices when deciding what to do with it. Groups across the Fox Valley are offering alternatives to just throwing it away and having it end up in a landfill. "We put them in," Otter Street Fishing Club...
Appleton residents react to gas price increase
(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
Neenah Police Department hires company to provide free rides home New Year's Eve
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Police Department is working to make sure you get home safely this New Year's Eve. The department shared on Twitter Wednesday that it would be hiring a local cab company to provide rides this weekend, hoping to prevent drunk driving. Rides will be available between...
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees vivid sundogs over holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin woke up Christmas Eve to see what looked like an odd double rainbow. But it was actually something much more common, even if it didn't seem like it. Looking at the above photo sent in by Ann Knaus in Chilton, we understand why many...
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Drivers advised to avoid Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County authorities are advising drivers to stay off of the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 due to hazardous conditions. Authorities are asking drivers to consider south detouring I-41 southbound by using highway 76 or highway 45 through Oshkosh. “I-41 southbound is in...
Get ready for the New Year at the Y!
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
