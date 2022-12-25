MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.

MENASHA, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO