Outagamie County, WI

2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Door County shop remains frozen solid from Winter Storm Brooklyn last week

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Door County shop is frozen solid after Lake Michigan's waves covered it in water last week during Winter Storm Brooklyn. Even with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour and temperatures remaining in the teens, Simply Scandinavian in Gills Rock withstood Winter Storm Brooklyn, but the storm's aftermath could still be detrimental.
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership

MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree

A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
Northeast Wisconsin low-income housing, shelters to receive over $350,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state would receive...
Appleton residents react to gas price increase

(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Get ready for the New Year at the Y!

HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
