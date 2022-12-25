This toddler got an onion as prank gift for Christmas - and he absolutely loved it

There was no crying when a toddler in Louisiana received a prank holiday gift.

Little Wesley's mom said the boy was really looking forward to Christmas and thought it would be funny to have him open a gag gift.

The gift? An onion!

Turns out, Wesley was just too grateful for such a prank.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the little boy's excitement as he unwraps the unlikely present. "Yay! An onion!" he said.

His mom said he actually continued to play with the onion for the next couple of days.

"He is such a grateful, loving child," the mom told Storyful. "We are blessed."