Louisiana State

This toddler got an onion as prank gift for Christmas - and he absolutely loved it

ABC7
 3 days ago

There was no crying when a toddler in Louisiana received a prank holiday gift.

Little Wesley's mom said the boy was really looking forward to Christmas and thought it would be funny to have him open a gag gift.

The gift? An onion!

Turns out, Wesley was just too grateful for such a prank.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the little boy's excitement as he unwraps the unlikely present. "Yay! An onion!" he said.

His mom said he actually continued to play with the onion for the next couple of days.

"He is such a grateful, loving child," the mom told Storyful. "We are blessed."

CBS LA

Caught on Camera: Group of thieves accidentally break into diaper business in Alhambra

A group of burglars were caught off guard — and on camera — in Alhambra, when they accidentally broke into a diaper cleaning business instead of the medical marijuana dispensary next door. Security footage shows a car speeding into a security gate, knocking it off its hinges as a group of people storm through. Instead of entering the dispensary as likely intended, they broke into Luludew Diaper Service, which cleans and delivers cloth diapers to families utilizing their services. "We are a diaper delivery service," said Sandy Barajas, the owner of the business. "We've got dirty diapers and laundry. As soon as they walked in they realized there was nothing of value here for them and they quickly left."Barajas said that the thieves initially left with a couple of bags, but dumped them outside once they saw the contents. "I'm sure they were surprised when they realized what was inside," she said. She believes that a group of about 20 people was involved in the break-in. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if any arrests were made in the attempted burglary. 
ALHAMBRA, CA
Black Enterprise

Pastor Struck, Left Dead on Christmas Eve After Delivering Presents to Children in Los Angeles

The holidays are a peak time for hit-and-run incidents, and many drivers have left their victims’ families mourning the loss of their loved ones this season. Trina Newman-Townsend, a community activist and pastor in Los Angeles, is dead after a hit-and-run driver reportedly struck her on Christmas Eve while delivering presents to needy children at a local community center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
