Cincinnati, OH

NESN

Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue

The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
Fox 19

Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle. But one solution fans and commentators have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NESN

How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers

After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Bill O’Brien responds to rumors of return to Patriots

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been linked to a return to the New England Patriots, but he is trying not to lean into the speculation ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl appearance against Kansas State. O’Brien made clear he has not had talks with anyone associated with the Patriots since April, when he... The post Bill O’Brien responds to rumors of return to Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Eagles’ options to replace injured Johnson and Maddox

The Eagles have been healthy for most of the 2022 season but injuries are starting to pile up. Add two more to the list from Saturday’s game in Dallas. Both right tackle Lane Johnson and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Maliek Collins gives kid who asked only for Christmas cards a lot more

Angels and wise men come in all shapes and sizes. This one stands 6 foot 2 and weighs 310 pounds. Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins provided a family he had never met with an unexpected, once-in-a-lifetime Christmas. Collins’ gift to Courtney Luhrs and her 17-year-old son, Ethan, is an all-expenses-paid trip to Houston to see the Texans play the Jaguars on New Year’s Day.
HOUSTON, TX

