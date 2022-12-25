Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 25)

Several of Miami-Dade County’s top athletes are already putting together solid seasons in multiple winter sports and had notable performances during holiday tournaments and classics.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jeremy Arnum, Gulliver, boys’ basketball: Arnum earned MVP honors scoring a combined 41 points in the semifinals and final of the Gulliver Holiday Shootout, leading the Raiders to the championship.

▪ Keyone Jenkins, Miami Central, football: Jenkins, an FIU signee, threw two touchdown passes including the game-winner on the final play to lead the Dade All-Stars to a win over the Broward All-Stars in the Battle for the Crib All-Star game.

▪ Gianluca Calabrese, Miami Beach, boys’ soccer: Calabrese scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Hi-Tides to a 4-2 win over MAST Academy.

▪ Coco Aguilar, Lourdes, girls’ soccer: Aguilar scored both goals in a 2-0 win for the Bobcats over Palmetto.