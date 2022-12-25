ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Packers vs. Dolphins

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oMkc_0juCpey100

New York Post readers can take advantage of an outstanding new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . Click the button below to find out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Packers vs. Dolphins this afternoon.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can get bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This is an amazing risk-free offer and its a good chance to get started in sports betting if you so choose.

Betting on the NFL? Packers vs. Dolphins pick

The NFL schedule makers gave us a good one this Christmas when the Miami Dolphins host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

These teams come in with opposite records as the Dolphins are 8-6 and the Packers are 6-8. Unsurprisingly, Miami is favored by four points at home and that feels pretty reasonable.

The Dolphins have the ninth-best scoring offense in the league at 24.6 points per game and their wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is arguably the best in the league. Both wideouts each have over 1,000 yards and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 24 touchdown passes.

Green Bay enters this game on a two-game winning streak, but those wins came against the woebegone Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Even though the Packers should put up a fight, the move here is to take the Dolphins to cover. If you like that bet, use promo code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook for a risk-free wager.

Packers vs. Dolphins pick: Dolphins -4

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.
Caesars Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

