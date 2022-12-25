Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
Related
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Fox 19
Public memorial Mass planned for Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A memorial Mass will be held in January for Jean-Robert de Cavel, the city’s most renowned celebrity chef. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on West 8th Street in Downtown Cincinnati, according to Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes. It...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fox 19
Mall curfew: Kenwood Towne Centre won’t let kids inside without an adult past 2 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids 17 and younger aren’t permitted inside Kenwood Towne Centre past 2 p.m. this week without an adult, according to the mall’s website. An even earlier curfew is in place for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
WLWT 5
Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens
CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
'A living hell': West Price Hill tenants without heat, hot water for days
According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat, and hot water for five-days.
Fox 19
Gold Star Teacher Award nominations closing soon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s still time to nominate an exemplary teacher for the fourth annual Gold Star Teacher Award presented by Gold Star and Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. Anyone from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities can nominate an outstanding educator online until Saturday, Dec. 31. The...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
WKRC
Fire breaks out when woman turns to stove for heat
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky woman was forced out of her home Christmas Day after the stove she was using to heat her home caught fire. As cold as it has been outside, Jennifer Flynn says it frequently feels just as cold inside the Newport house she shares with her eight-year-old daughter.
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
1 person shot in West End, police say
CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No other information has been...
Fox 19
Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building. Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Comments / 0