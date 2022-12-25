ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Public memorial Mass planned for Jean-Robert de Cavel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A memorial Mass will be held in January for Jean-Robert de Cavel, the city’s most renowned celebrity chef. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on West 8th Street in Downtown Cincinnati, according to Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gold Star Teacher Award nominations closing soon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s still time to nominate an exemplary teacher for the fourth annual Gold Star Teacher Award presented by Gold Star and Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. Anyone from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities can nominate an outstanding educator online until Saturday, Dec. 31. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out when woman turns to stove for heat

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky woman was forced out of her home Christmas Day after the stove she was using to heat her home caught fire. As cold as it has been outside, Jennifer Flynn says it frequently feels just as cold inside the Newport house she shares with her eight-year-old daughter.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

1 person shot in West End, police say

CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No other information has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building. Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy