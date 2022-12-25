ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football lands Texas A&M transfer WR Chris Marshall, former five-star prospect

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1faJ_0juCojdF00

OXFORD — Forget what's under the tree, Ole Miss fans received the biggest gift of transfer portal season so far on Sunday.

Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his commitment to the Rebels. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout was a former five-star prospect and the No. 3 WR in the 2022 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Marshall appeared in six games for the Aggies this season, making 11 receptions for 108 yards.

He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marshall gives Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart a supreme athletic talent to work with at a position of need for the Rebels heading into 2023.

Ole Miss also added another nice option at wide receiver with the addition of Louisiana Tech's Tre Harris.

Harris caught 65 passes and racked up 935 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. Like Marshall, he has three seasons left to play.

Marshall became the sixth transfer portal addition to a class that now includes three defenders, two wideouts and a kicker.

RECRUITING:Ole Miss football recruiting class 2023: Meet Rebels' early signees for Lane Kiffin

LEE:Ole Miss football receives commitment from Cayden Lee, three-star wide receiver

PORTAL:Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game

Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Ole Miss

Who: Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) vs. Mississippi (8-4, 4-4) When: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Mississippi (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Mississippi (10-3, 6-2) Series History: Mississippi leads 4-2 Coaches: Texas Tech, Joey McGuire...
LUBBOCK, TX
WAPT

Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon

CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
247Sports

Another top 2024 prospect includes Ole Miss on latest short list

While we are in the midst of the stretch run to the finish line of the chaotic and frenzied 2023 recruting class, we mustn't forget what is happening the 2024 class. Ole Miss has just one commitment in it's 2024 class, that being four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart, whose older brother Danny Lockhart is a sophomore at the same position on the Rebels' roster.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving

A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Missing person report in Southaven

The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
LEE COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy