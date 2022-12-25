Ole Miss football lands Texas A&M transfer WR Chris Marshall, former five-star prospect

OXFORD — Forget what's under the tree, Ole Miss fans received the biggest gift of transfer portal season so far on Sunday.

Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his commitment to the Rebels. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout was a former five-star prospect and the No. 3 WR in the 2022 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Marshall appeared in six games for the Aggies this season, making 11 receptions for 108 yards.

He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marshall gives Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart a supreme athletic talent to work with at a position of need for the Rebels heading into 2023.

Ole Miss also added another nice option at wide receiver with the addition of Louisiana Tech's Tre Harris.

Harris caught 65 passes and racked up 935 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. Like Marshall, he has three seasons left to play.

Marshall became the sixth transfer portal addition to a class that now includes three defenders, two wideouts and a kicker.

RECRUITING:Ole Miss football recruiting class 2023: Meet Rebels' early signees for Lane Kiffin

LEE:Ole Miss football receives commitment from Cayden Lee, three-star wide receiver

PORTAL:Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.