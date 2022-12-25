Florida Road Ranger Struck In Overnight Crash

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

A Florida Road Ranger was struck overnight in a crash that happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, December 24 th, at 11:26 PM, a minor crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-275 near Milepost 36.

At 11:27 PM, a secondary crash occurred at the same location, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Injuries reported from these crashes were minor.

FHP Troopers and an FDOT Road Ranger responded to investigate and clear the roadway of these two crashes. Later, at 12:55 AM on December 25th, a Nissan Rogue collided with the Road Ranger Chevy truck, which was assisting with the first two crashes.

The Ranger, who was seated inside the vehicle, was uninjured, while the driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

After the third crash, another Road Ranger arrived with an Isuzu truck to offer support for the initial crashes, when at 2:22 AM, this Road Ranger’s vehicle was struck by a Honda Civic.

No injuries were reported during this fourth and final crash.

Both drivers involved in colliding with the Road Rangers were cited for Careless Driving.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins

