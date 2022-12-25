Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
KETV.com
'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
KETV.com
Behind the glass: How Omaha's zookeepers entertain and enrich animal lives
OMAHA, Neb. — Penguins and elephants and gorillas, oh my!. At Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, keepers care not just for each animal's physical health, but their mental wellbeing. KETV Newswatch 7 gave you exclusive insight into why animal enrichment is part of new CEO Dr. Luis Padilla's agenda. Now...
KETV.com
It's pothole season, Omaha. How to submit a repair request
OMAHA, Neb. — It's pothole season, Omaha. The car-rattling nuisances form when rain and snow seep into the cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands causing cracking and pavement damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
KETV.com
'He loves life': Nebraska dog with kidney failure takes on bucket list
LINCOLN, Neb. — First birthdays are often full of treats and sometimes a little trouble, but rarely do they include a ride in a police car. That's not the case for Remy, a puppy in Lincoln who turned 1 on Wednesday. "It took me a while to open my...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
KETV.com
Travel agents working to get stranded travelers in and out of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Airlines is still struggling Wednesday, either canceling or delaying arrivals and departures. Stranded flyers are turning to travel agents. But they aren't having much luck either. "I stayed on hold for almost 12 hours to get their flights taken care of," travel agent Bridget Broders...
WOWT
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
1011now.com
Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Barbecue
Whether you love brisket, pulled pork, or ribs, the barbecue scene in Omaha went up a notch this year. 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited a few metro favorites in Cheap Eats.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
