ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Behind the glass: How Omaha's zookeepers entertain and enrich animal lives

OMAHA, Neb. — Penguins and elephants and gorillas, oh my!. At Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, keepers care not just for each animal's physical health, but their mental wellbeing. KETV Newswatch 7 gave you exclusive insight into why animal enrichment is part of new CEO Dr. Luis Padilla's agenda. Now...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

It's pothole season, Omaha. How to submit a repair request

OMAHA, Neb. — It's pothole season, Omaha. The car-rattling nuisances form when rain and snow seep into the cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands causing cracking and pavement damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Travel agents working to get stranded travelers in and out of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Airlines is still struggling Wednesday, either canceling or delaying arrivals and departures. Stranded flyers are turning to travel agents. But they aren't having much luck either. "I stayed on hold for almost 12 hours to get their flights taken care of," travel agent Bridget Broders...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy