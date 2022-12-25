Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Electrical fire causes minor damage to Centralia home
Centralia City Firemen say an electrical problem started a small fire underneath a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Poplar late Tuesday morning. One of the occupants, Salvador Serrans, found the fire that was in the electric wiring. It was reached by taking off the underpinning and removing smoldering insulation and particle board. There was no damage inside.
southernillinoisnow.com
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero 70 requests were made by residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
northcountynews.org
Christmas Eve fire destroyed Randolph County Road District #1 building
ON SCENE–Pictured are some firefighters on scene battling the Dec. 24 fire at the Randolph County Road District #1 location. Unfortunately, several area fire departments have had an increase in fire calls over the past week, forcing the firemen to not only battle the fires but also the extremely frigid weather.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful Recycling Trailer not available until Wednesday afternoon
The Keep Salem Beautiful Recycling Trailer has been removed from the 200 block of North Broadway until it can be emptied on Wednesday morning. You are asked to hold recyclables until the trailer is back in service Wednesday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Most government offices closed today for ‘official’ Christmas holiday
Most government offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday Monday because the actual holiday fell on Sunday. Area courthouses, driver’s license facilities, and Salem and Centralia City Halls are among those closed. However, trash pickup is on the regular schedule in Salem this week, while Friday garbage pickup in Centralia is being completed today due to the adverse weather on Friday. Then pick up for this week will then run one day late.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
southernillinoisnow.com
Secondary and untreated roads extremely slick in places Tuesday morning
Secondary and untreated roads are extremely slick in places Tuesday morning following a light cover of freezing rain before the winter storm system moved out Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has handled several vehicles sliding off the roads. The major highways, that were treated, are in good driving condition.
cilfm.com
Christopher man killed in Christmas Day stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WJPF) – A family fight led to the Christmas Day death of Christopher man. Christopher Police were called to the home on West 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Jeffery Brown,37, suffering from a stab wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Library offers Harry Potter Escape Room and create with cardboard boxes
The Harry Potter Escape Room will return to the Bryan Bennett Library on Thursday and Friday, December 29th and 30th. Time slots will be available Thursday beginning at 10:15 until 6:00. Slots begin at 9:15 on Friday. You may call the Bryan Bennett Library to reserve a slot for your group.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
advantagenews.com
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handle multiple wrecks on slick roads
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a coating of freezing precipitation late Monday afternoon resulted in a number of single vehicle crashes, including at least two with injuries. A vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jack Moore, Jr. of Lois Lane in rural Kell ran off the south side of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Eve drive-by shootings in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale 'appear to be targeted,' deputies seeking information
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries...
southernillinoisnow.com
Frozen sprinkler head burst, flooding small area of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia
Centralia City Firemen were called to the woman’s clinic at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Friday night after a sprinkler fire alarm was activated. Upon arrival, firemen found the sprinkler head had burst and water was flowing onto the ground near the outside doors and was running under another doorway into the foyer and waiting rooms of the clinic area.
wgel.com
Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County
Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
theshoppersweekly.com
Trash Route Delay for Centralia
There will be no trash pickup in Centralia on Friday, December 23. Friday’s routes will be picked up on Monday, 26 and continue with a day delay working through Saturday. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/03 – Bobby Joe Branch
Bobby Joe Branch, age 71, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 P.M. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born on October 21, 1951, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Bobby Pearl and Patsy Ann (O’Brist) Branch. He married Ruth Ann Beckmeyer on June 6, 1981, at Friedens United Church of Christ in Irvington, Illinois, and she survives him in Centralia, Illinois.
KMOV
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
