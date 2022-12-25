Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
WEAR
3 charged with stealing trailer from woman's Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer and other items from a woman's Escambia County home. 43-year-old James Casey of Cantonment, 36-year-old Miranda Cardwell of Cantonment and 38-year-old Clovis McClellan of Pensacola are all charged with:. Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Escambia Co. last seen Wednesday, sheriff’s office still searching
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times. ECSO said Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:45 a.m., at 120 Chiefs Way as a passenger […]
WEAR
Family of Cantonment murder suspect who killed himself in jail file wrongful death lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the Escambia County murder suspect, who deputies say took his own life last year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Escambia County and two Escambia County Jail corrections officers in federal court Tuesday. Prior to his death, 24-year-old Lukas Snelson was charged with...
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
WEAR
Woman accused of cheating allegedly wakes up to gun in face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly held a gun to a woman's face when she was sleeping early Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and she allegedly woke up with a gun to her face.
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with whipping 5 children with belt, charging cord
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse. Eric Suggs, 28, was arrested after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old, according to an arrest report. According to...
WEAR
Deputies searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Circle K on Mobile Highway Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Circle K on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway at around 10:29 p.m. The sheriff's office says two black male...
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
cenlanow.com
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting
Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
WEAR
Commissioner: Fatal Gulf Beach Highway crash highlights continued need for improvements
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A deadly Christmas morning crash in Escambia County has renewed ongoing conversations to improve the safety of Gulf Beach Highway. Investigators say two vehicles collided head on Sunday morning, killing three people. One witness told WEAR News Wednesday that the area where the crash took place...
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WEAR
Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
wdhn.com
Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
WEAR
WATCH LIVE: ECSO holds press conference in relation to domestic violence stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday in reference to a domestic violence incident that took place Monday night. The sheriff's office says two people were send to the hospital after being stabbed on Fairfield Drive and deputies are still searching for the suspect.
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff
SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. Hamilton was setting up a perimeter […]
WEAR
57-year-old man identified as victim in fatal train crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The victim in Monday afternoon's fatal train crash in Pensacola has been identified as a 57-year-old man. Pensacola Police identified the victim Wednesday as Terry Glenn Barclay of Pensacola. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the man was...
