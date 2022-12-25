ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WJHG-TV

Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

3 charged with stealing trailer from woman's Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer and other items from a woman's Escambia County home. 43-year-old James Casey of Cantonment, 36-year-old Miranda Cardwell of Cantonment and 38-year-old Clovis McClellan of Pensacola are all charged with:. Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: ECSO holds press conference in relation to domestic violence stabbing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday in reference to a domestic violence incident that took place Monday night. The sheriff's office says two people were send to the hospital after being stabbed on Fairfield Drive and deputies are still searching for the suspect.
WFLA

Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. Hamilton was setting up a perimeter […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

57-year-old man identified as victim in fatal train crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The victim in Monday afternoon's fatal train crash in Pensacola has been identified as a 57-year-old man. Pensacola Police identified the victim Wednesday as Terry Glenn Barclay of Pensacola. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the man was...
PENSACOLA, FL

