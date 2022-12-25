ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘A blessing’: Homeless Tampa Bay families get a Christmas to remember

By Nicole Rogers
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgOz2_0juCno0f00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Weeks family spent their morning opening up presents under the Christmas tree.

“It’s a blessing really,” said Marquell Weeks. “You know, it’s something I probably wouldn’t be able to provide on my own.”

Four strangers drive to Cleveland from Tampa after their canceled flight

From dolls to bookbags and a new set of earbuds, it was a moment of Christmas joy.

“It means the world to me,” said Rikitta Weeks. “Just to see the smiles on their faces.”

“We didn’t miss Christmas,” she continued. “The love the joy the unity of Christmas; we didn’t miss it.”

Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks said, “It’s Christmas for 100 families here on our campus and hundreds if not thousands of out there in the cold.”

He says wouldn’t have been possible without the dozens of volunteers that woke up early Christmas morning to give back–volunteers like Laura Pereira.

“We’re wrapping Danishes to go to the cold shelters,” she said. “They open when the weather is so cold; I think when it’s below 40 degrees.”

Marks sends his thanks to the generous donors here in the Tampa Bay area.

“Through the generosity of this community and your viewers,” Marks said. “We always say nothing good happens atMmetro without the community support and you can see today the community has again showed up.”

They showed up to not only make sure families like the Jones’ one have a good Christmas, but to set them up for a better life.

“It’s been so warm and rewarding to have my family here,” said Debby Jones. “It’s almost like they’ve been my backbone.”

“I’m so appreciative especially during the holidays,” she continued.

It was definitely a Christmas the kids at Metropolitan Ministries will never forget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFLA

WFLA

