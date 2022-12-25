Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
KBTX.com
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
KBTX.com
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility. On Nov. 28, Mr. Hamburger officials announced the restaurant would be close on Dec. 4 and...
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
kwhi.com
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
KBTX.com
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
KBTX.com
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
KBTX.com
Community gathers to light candles for loved ones Christmas night in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Love and Light Ceremony was held outside the Gloria Stephen Sale Park Depot in Downtown Bryan on Christmas night. The now annual event allows community members to gather together to sing, pray, light candles, and reflect on the lives of loved ones no longer here physically.
KBTX.com
Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday. Melissa Poling and her family of five live...
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 27
There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel are all among the establishments hosting New Year’s celebrations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
GUIDE: 31 senior living options in Conroe, Montgomery, Willis
As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Conroe and Montgomery area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. (Courtesy Carriage Inn Conroe) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Conroe and Montgomery area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make An Arrest In The Theft Of A Safe From College Station High School
An arrest has been made in the theft of $788 dollars from a safe that was stolen from the concession stand at the College Station High School gym on October 15. According to the College Station police arrest report, the safe and an iPad were recovered near Snook. School security...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 5: Lack of early voting at MSC upsets A&M students
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The denial of the MSC as an early voting location is The Eagle’s No. 5 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
