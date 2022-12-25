ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Gettable' by Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's days with the team are reportedly numbered, as he's viewed as a viable trade target for multiple teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, indications point to Kuzma departing Washington in free agency next summer. Because of this, Stein noted "there's a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Scoot Henderson Returning from Injury Despite Rumors About Status Ahead of Draft

Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and despite rumors that he could potentially sit out the remainder of the G League season with an injury, he's returning to the court Tuesday night. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday that...
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Exits Hawks vs. Pacers with Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a left calf contusion in Tuesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers and was forced to exit early, the team announced. Young has missed minimal time this season and is a significant reason why the Hawks are tied for first place in the Southeast Division. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep in 30 games.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons

The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first. Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Rule Out' Kyrie Irving Joining Rockets amid James Harden Rumors

Amid rumors that James Harden may be looking to return to the Houston Rockets this summer, another potential free-agent point guard could be an option for the team. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the possibility of the Rockets making a play for Kyrie Irving shouldn't be ignored.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Whispers' 76ers' James Harden Only Wants Short-Term Contracts

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly prefers to continue signing short-term contracts in free agency after doing so this past offseason. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM), there are "whispers" within the NBA that Harden wants to keep up the trend of signing "one-plus-one kind of deals."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.
Bleacher Report

JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Looney: Grizzlies 'Talk a Lot of S--t' and Warriors 'Got a Lot of Petty People'

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, but they seemed to find their swagger in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "They're feisty and they talk a lot of s--t," Golden State center Kevon Looney told reporters after the game. "And we've got a lot of petty people on this team. They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun."
MEMPHIS, TN

