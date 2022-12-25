The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO