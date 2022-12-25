ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

KTBS

Natchitoches residents urged to conserve water

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches water customers are urged to conserve water usage until the city is able to reach optimal water production levels at the water treatment facility. City officials say water has been restored to most but leaks continue. So everyone encouraged to check their property. Customers also should...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday

MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
MANSFIELD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
RUSTON, LA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

NLMC acquires land for new hospital

The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems

(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child. Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

