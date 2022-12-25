Read full article on original website
Yilmaz Neale
3d ago
😔can't even chill on Christmas eve!!! Forget the color of one's skin how about RESPECT for each other
Reply(1)
18
Mark Miller
3d ago
No day is sacred in charm city, not even Christmas. Bolton Hill is a charming, gentrified neighborhood, once highly desirable for those to craved urban living. For some, it still might be, but you live there and other gentrified areas at your own peril.
Reply(2)
5
lilly strong?
3d ago
Here's an idea law enforcement patrolling on foot,or pay (me) to sit and watch the action being caught on your surveillance cameras and maybe get there before incidences occur ( Tom Cruise" Minority Report ")
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot during robbery in Highlandtown
A teenager was shot during a robbery late Monday night in Highlandtown, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called to the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. he boy was taken to a hospital.
Wbaltv.com
18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said...
Baltimore teen dies after being hit by car on Christmas
Anne Arundel County Police said Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, of Baltimore, stepped onto Church Street as an oncoming Chevy pickup was driving through.
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
Police investigating teen shot during Monday night robbery
A 16-year-old was found in the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known.
foxbaltimore.com
51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
Wbaltv.com
Man's body found on Falls Road in Baltimore after fatal shooting
A man's body was found Monday morning on Falls Road in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called shortly before noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road, where a man's body was found. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the victim was identified as Darius Brockington, 22,...
Police looking for attempted rape suspect in Southwest Baltimore
The incident happened on December 13 in the 3000 block of Stranden Road in Southwest Baltimore. Detectives released a sketch of the suspect and need help identifying them.
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore
A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide. Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.
15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police investigating East Baltimore homicide
Baltimore Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in East Baltimore. According to police, officers were sent to the scene of a shooting near North Curley Street just before 9:45 p.m. to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed...
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia
BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
Wbaltv.com
Armed men carjack woman driving with daughter, grandson in Hanover
HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking Tuesday in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way. Police said a woman was driving home with her adult daughter and grandson when she encountered a Dodge...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in Bowleys Quarters shooting was subject of Amber Alert
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Detectives arrested the subject of an Amber Alert issued Monday morning in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend Sunday in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the unit block of Joggins Court...
Wbaltv.com
Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say
DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
Hit-and-run kills 54-year-old in Anne Arundel County
Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.
Comments / 26